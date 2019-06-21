The Edge's breakdown of 1MDB funds among 41 recipients not quite accurate, says MACC source

General view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Financial daily The Edge's list of the purported breakdown of the portion of RM270 million funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to 41 alleged recipients via Datuk Seri Najib Razak's account is "not quite accurate", a source has said.

When contacted for clarification, the source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told Malay Mail that the list published by The Edge was not an official list from the anti-graft body.

"This is not from us, and it's not quite accurate," the source said.

The source acknowledged that the list was not entirely wrong, but confirmed that some of the figures cited were inaccurate.

Earlier today, MACC said it has filed a forfeiture lawsuit under anti-money laundering laws to recover RM270 million that were dispersed or misused from 1MDB to 41 individuals or entities.

Malay Mail understands that the MACC would not be disclosing the full details of the forfeiture action — including the alleged amount received by each of the 41 respondents — at this point in time as the respondents have to be served the court papers and be given a chance to respond.