Cops confirm Mat Sabu's son charged in court

Mohamad Sabu's son Ahmad Saiful was arrested on January 5 during an early-morning police raid after he tested positive for drugs. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The police has confirmed that minister Mohamad Sabu's son has been charged in court last Thursday, local news agencies have reported.

Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat, acting director of Bukit Aman's Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department, reportedly confirmed to reporters that Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad was charged on June 13 at the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

According to news agency Astro Awani, Ahmad Saiful Islam pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail at RM3,000.

Local daily Harian Metro quoted Kamarulzaman as saying today: "The accused is waiting for trial at the Kuala Lumpur courts."

Malay Mail's check of the list of court cases at the Magistrate Court in Kuala Lumpur on June 13 shows a case involving an individual named Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad, scheduled at 2pm before magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim at the Majistret Jenayah 8 courtroom.

It is currently unclear what Ahmad Saiful Islam was charged with, but he was arrested on January 5 during an early-morning police raid of an entertainment centre along Jalan Ampang after he tested positive for drugs.

Malay Mail has reached out to Mohamad's office regarding the matter.

