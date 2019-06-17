Three-year-old boy is latest Kuala Koh Orang Asli death, state dept director says

Three-year-old Nasri Rosli was pronounced dead at 6.45pm yesterday, nine days after being hospitalised. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 17 — The critically ill three-year-old Orang Asli boy from the Batek tribe who was warded at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here, died yesterday.

According to Kelantan/Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid, the boy, Nasri Rosli, who has been hospitalised for the past nine days died at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) at 6.45pm.

“A post-mortem is expected to be carried out on the boy’s remains to determine the actual cause of death.

“Further action will be taken as soon as we receive the post mortem result,” he said when contacted.

Prior to this, two Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kuala Koh in Gua Musang were reported to have died of pneumonia, while another 12 bodies discovered after being buried according to Orang Asli traditional funeral rites, will also undergo post-mortem to determine the cause of death. — Bernama