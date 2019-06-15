Minister: 14 companies qualify to export Musang King durians to China

Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said his ministry and the Ministry of Health found that 14 companies had fulfilled the criteria and standard set by the General Administration of Customs of People’s Republic of China. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, June 15 ― Fourteen local companies are found to have met the criteria to export the Musang King durian in the form of whole fruits to China.

Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said his ministry and the Ministry of Health had conducted an evaluation and found that the companies had fulfilled the criteria and standard set by the General Administration of Customs of People’s Republic of China (GACC).

“Of the 14 companies, seven have been visited by GACC. The companies selected to export the Musang King durian for the first phase will be announced on Monday,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri celebration for the Pulai Parliamentary constituency here today.

Salahuddin said this was a major success for his ministry and the related ministries as the consent to export whole durian fruits was obtained in a short period of time.

However, he said that there was still a chance for those companies, which were not picked during the first phase, to export durian.

Other than exporting the whole Musang King durian fruits, he said that the export potential of the durian could also be expanded more widely through durian-based down stream products, seeing China’s huge market.

Regardless, he said that the ministry would also ensure that the supply for the local market was assured.

Meanwhile, the Pulai Member of Parliament said that the supplies of all controlled items were adequate for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai. ― Bernama