Rep denies claims minister quitting over sex videos

Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz allegedly admitted on his Facebook page to being the other person in the video that purportedly features a PKR leader. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Rumours that a federal minister will hold a press conference to announce his resignation over sex videos implicating him are false, his representatives said today.

A spokesman from the minister’s office said a supposed invitation calling for coverage of the supposed press conference this evening was false.

The invitation spreading on social media purports that the minister will either announce his resignation or take a leave of absence.

It further claimed the minister would then depart the country this evening.

The minister’s spokesman issued the denial when asked to verify the invitation.

Several videos of roughly 90 seconds each began circulating on social media early yesterday morning which depict a man performing sexual acts on another man that allegedly resembles a minister.

Last night, Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, allegedly admitted on his Facebook page to being the other person in the video that purportedly features a PKR leader.

The minister in question has yet to comment on the videos.