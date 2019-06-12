Online doctor service offers free check-up following Penang partnership

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during a press conference at Komtar, George Town June 12, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 12 — The DoctorOnCall service will offer a free virtual medical consultation to all users applying a promotional code from its partnership with the Penang government, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

Chow said DoctorOnCall will also work with the state government to improve the quality of life for Penang residents.

Penang has also launched other health initiatives such as the Penang Mammo programme and the Crush Aedes Totally, according to Chow.

“This online service will be providing easy access for medical services to all Penangites, especially those living in rural areas,” he said, adding that

it will be part of the state’s “Healthy Penang” programme.

Chow said the service was in line with the state’s Penang 2030 vision to improve the quality of life and health of the people.

With this collaboration, users who enter the “PENANG2030” code will get a free online consultation with a doctor on the panel.

The code is only applicable for one use by each registered user.

Users may also opt to chat with a doctor online on DoctorOnCall.com.my first before opting for a consultation.

Prior to Penang, DoctorOnCall has previously worked with other state governments as a panel clinic in schemes such as Selangor Peduli Selangor, Perak Prihatin and KIDA in Kedah.

Penang Health committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said between 2016 and 2019, a total 6,715,392 Malaysians used the DoctorOnCall service.

“Out of that number, I was told that 108,442 were from Penang,” he said.

He added that the PENANG2030 code will also allow users to get discounts for medication.

Aside from the website, users may also reach DoctorOnCall by phone at 03-84082000.

Later, in the same press conference, state exco for tourism Yeoh Soon Hin announced that the first Penang Esports Festival (PEF) will be held on September 7 and 8.

He said it is set to be the largest landmark gaming and esports events in the northern region.

The event will be held at Setia SPICE Arena in Relau from 10am to 8pm.

“PEF hopes to tap into this market and become one of the top esports events in the region, targeting over 10 million esports fans in Malaysia and beyond,” he said.