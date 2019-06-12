Anwar: No evidence PKR rivals behind gay sex videos targeting Azmin

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has insisted today that no PKR member is behind the gay sex videos released to attack his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Anwar said there is no evidence to support such a claim, amid allegations of an internal tussle being the cause of the scandal.

“We have no issue with the party, the only thing we considered most is this attack which we condemn.

“Not withstanding wherever or whatever the source is. We have no evidence to suggest the party is the enemy,” Anwar told reporters.

PKR held an emergency meeting on the matter today, which was attended by, among others, vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar, communications director Fahmi Fadzil and Sarawak chapter chief Baru Bian.

MORE TO COME