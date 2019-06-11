As subsidies weigh, EAC eyes ways to boost rice farmers’ efficiency

Dr Mahathir said despite subsidies of over RM1 billion annually, rice farmers remain inefficient and poor due to antiquated farming methods. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Poverty among the country’s 200,000 paddy farmers was a priority in the Economic Action Council’s third-ever meeting here today, with the government pledging to find ways to raise their standard of living.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the chairman of the EAC, said over RM1 billion was spent annually on subsidies to aid rice growers, but to little effect, as most remain inefficient and poor due to antiquated farming methods that do not fully utilise their land.

“For example, we found that each land can produce up to eight tonnes but they only produce four tonnes,” he told a press conference here.

