Penang police rescue kidnap victim in a matter of hours

Police rescued a Syrian man in less than 24 hours last Thursday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, June 9 — Police rescued a Syrian man, who was kidnapped by his fellow countrymen, in less than 24 hours last Thursday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the brother of the victim lodged a police report at 5.30pm on that day that his brother, who is in his 20s, was kidnapped by a group of men at a restaurant in the Tanjung Tokong area.

“The suspects demanded a ransom of RM100,000 to be deposited into a bank account belonging to a local and that the payment must be made within two hours,” he told reporters here today.

Huzir that added police immediately traced the suspects and arrested three Syrian men aged between 30 and 50 years, and a local woman, in her 30s, in a Proton Persona car outside a fast food restaurant in Batu Ferringhi, at 9 pm on Thursday.

The victim was found with his hands tied up with adhesive tape in the car, he said.

According to Huzir, one of the Syrian men and the local woman tested positive for drugs and that all the suspects were under remand until June 13 to facilitate investigations.

In addition, he said initial investigations found the victim knew the suspects and all the Syrian men were United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders.

In another development, Huzir also urged anyone who had information on the armed robbery involving five kilogrammes worth of gold valued at RM900,000 in Seberang Perai Tengah on June 3, to contact the nearest police station or Inspector Alagesh at 014-6389195 or 04-2221522. — Bernama