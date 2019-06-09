16 illegal foreign workers, employers detained at KL shopping mall

The Immigration Department conducted checks on 90 foreigners in the operation and arrested 16 illegal immigrants. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Immigration Department detained 16 illegal immigrants during an integrated operation at one of the capital’s well-known shopping malls yesterday.



Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzamee Daud said two employers were also detained during the raid conducted by 14 officers at 4pm.



“We carried out checks on 90 foreigners in the operation and arrested 16 illegal immigrants.



“Those detained were 12 Indian citizens, a Bangadeshi and three Pakistani nationals who are United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) card holders,” he said.



They worked as guards and workers at the shopping mall and were aged between 25 and 50, added Khairul Dzamee in a statement this evening.



Khairul Dzamee said they were arrested for not having valid documents and for misusing the (UNCHR) cards.



They were taken to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot for further action, he said. — Bernama