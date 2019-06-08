PLUS: Transport Ministry bans heavy vehicles from highways today, tomorrow

Traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway June 8, 2019, as viewed from the Sungai Buloh R&R. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — PLUS today confirmed that the Transport Ministry has banned all heavy vehicles from entering highways from today until the end of tomorrow.

In a statement, PLUS chief operating officer, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi expressed hope that this will ease some of the traffic congestion, especially along the “climbing areas” of the highways.

“Traffic from the north towards Kuala Lumpur is slow moving along the Seberang Perai area, from Taiping to Changkat Jering and the climbing area of the Menora Tunnel heading to Ipoh.

“Along the Gua Tempurung climbing area, from Tapah to Sungkai and Bukit Tagar to Sungai Buaya, traffic is also slow moving.

“While in the South, traffic traveling up to Kuala Lumpur is also slow moving along Sedenak, Senai and Simpang Renggam towards Ayer Hitam; including the Pedas Linggi climbing area toward Port Dickson,” Zakaria added.

Zakaria also advised motorcyclists to ride safely on their journey back to Kuala Lumpur as the death toll for motorcyclists on PLUS highways is alarmingly high compared to other vehicles.

News agency Bernama today reported that police had recorded 176 deaths and 23,263 vehicles involved in crashes since it launched the Ops Selamat 15 operation on May 29.

Federal traffic police said Selangor had the highest number of accidents at 4,403 followed by 2,511 in Johor, 2,033 in Kuala Lumpur and 1,356 in Perak.