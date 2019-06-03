DHL Malaysia probing sale of unclaimed parcels in Ramadan bazaar

So-called ‘auction’ of unclaimed DHL parcels in Kangar, Perlis.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — DHL Express Malaysia is investigating the alleged “auction” of unclaimed delivery parcels bearing its packaging to the public for RM15 each at a market.

DHL Express Malaysia is currently probing an incident where several delivery parcels bearing DHL’s logo and packaging were being sold to the public for RM15 each after a picture of it went viral on social media earlier this week.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the international courier service told Malay Mail that DHL was aware of the situation after a photo went viral on social media on June 1.

“At DHL, the safety and security of our customers’ shipments are of paramount importance.

“We are currently conducting an internal investigation on this matter and will take the necessary actions as swiftly as possible,” the statement read.

According to the post by Viral Media Malaya Facebook page, the delivery parcels whose content were unknown were being sold for RM15 each to members of the public in a Ramadan bazaar in Kangar, Perlis.

“First time seeing people auctioning off unclaimed postage deliveries. One box for RM15. Not sure what is inside. There are big, small, light and heavy boxes,” the caption reads.

In the photo, Shipping Labels of the unopened delivery parcels ranging from small to big could be visibly seen, with several of them bearing DHL’s yellow package wrapping.

The posting that has garnered almost 1,200 comments and Facebook Likes also claimed to have no knowledge of the alleged seller.