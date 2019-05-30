Jho Low writes open letter, provides cert in bid to reclaim seized Penang family home

In an open letter posted on his website, Jho Low called Putrajaya’s attempt to seize the house for allegedly being linked to the 1MDB scandal as ‘ludicrous’. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho has today provided a copy of his mother’s occupancy certificate on a three-storey house in Tanjung Bungah Park in Penang, insisting again that the property has existed even before 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) existed.

In an open letter posted on his website, the man known as Jho Low called Putrajaya’s attempt to seize the house for allegedly being linked to the 1MDB scandal as “ludicrous”.

“There is no question that the purchase and building of this family home predated the very existence of 1MDB by more than a decade,” Low said.

“This point is irrefutable, and is supported by a wealth of evidence, including the Certificate of Occupation dated 13 July, 2000.”

The certificate was provided to the media through his United States lawyers.

The letter by Seowchin Architect was addressed to Datuk Larry Law and Datin Goh Gaik Ewe, and had come attached with the occupancy certificate by the Penang Island City Council.

Malay Mail is currently trying to verify the authenticity of the documents.

“My parents worked tirelessly for many decades to provide their children with a safe, comfortable upbringing. Before I was born, my mother enjoyed good success in her investments.

“It is thanks to these prudent decisions that they were not only able to purchase and build 69, Tanjung Bungah Park, but also selflessly donate to and support their local communities for decades similar to my late grandfather,” Low added.

In March, federal police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mazlan Mansor confirmed that the police have seized a three-storey house in Tanjung Bungah Park in Penang, owned by Low’s mother.

Mazlan confirmed that officers from the Bukit Aman’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention (AMLA) division went to the RM15 million house and issue a notice of seizure from the Attorney General’s Chambers, under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

Low, a 37-year-old Penangite, is a key figure wanted over his role in an alleged scheme to defraud the Malaysian government of millions of dollars, possibly billions, through 1MDB dealings.