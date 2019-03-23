Cops confirm Jho Low’s Penang home seized

Datuk Mazlan Mansor confirmed today that the police have seized a three-storey house in Tanjung Bungah Park in Penang, owned by fugitive Low Taek Jho’s mother. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Federal police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mazlan Mansor confirmed today that the police have seized a three-storey house in Tanjung Bungah Park in Penang, owned by fugitive Low Taek Jho’s mother.

Mazlan confirmed that officers from the Bukit Aman’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention (AMLA) division went to the RM15 million house and issue a notice of seizure from the Attorney General’s Chambers, under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

“I confirm that PDRM’s AMLA brach had made the seizure... the house is owned by Jho Low’s mother,” he told Malay Mail.

The Star reported earlier that the cops had sent the notice last Thursday.

It was also reported that the notice was dated January 17 this year.

The notice which was plastered on the wall of the house reads: “It’s hereby ordered that such immovable property be seized by the investigating officer and all dealings in respect of such immovable property are prohibited. Take notice that failure to comply with this notice is an offence under the Act”.

Low, a 37-year-old Penangite otherwise known as Jho Low, is a key figure wanted over his role in an alleged scheme to defraud the Malaysian government of millions of dollars, possibly billions, through 1MDB dealings.

Back in January, Bukit Aman said it is seeking the public’s help to track down fugitive businessman Low’s parents to assist in investigations over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal in relation to money-laundering offences.