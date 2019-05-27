DOSH fines project manager RM20,000 for appointing unregistered tower crane operator

JOHOR BAHRU, May 27 — A project manager was fined RM20,000 by the Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) for failing to ensure the hiring of a tower crane operator that is registered with the department.

State DOSH director, Dasuki Mohd Heak said the project manager was found to have committed the compoundable offence by going against the department’s Chief Inspector’s Special Order to the Project Manager on the Management and Safe Operation of Tower Cranes 2017.

In a statement issued here today, he said this special order came under Subsection 27(1) of the Factories and Machinery Act 1967.

“The project manager was found to have failed to appoint an operator registered with DOSH to handle the tower crane by allowing an incompetent foreign worker to operate it on Jan 29, 2019,” he added.

In light of this, Dasuki gave a stern reminder for all project managers to abide by the Act and regulations enforced by DOSH as well as the Chief Inspector’s Special Order to the Project Manager on the Management and Safe Operation of Tower Cranes 2017.

He said anyone found breaking the special order was committing an offence and could be charged under Section 8(g) of the Factories and Machinery Act 1967.

If found guilty, the offender could be fined not exceeding RM200,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both. — Bernama