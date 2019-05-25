Johor PPBM announces new leadership lineup, but where’s MB Sahruddin?

Mazlan Bujang has announced his new state leadership lineup which interestingly does not include current Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — On his first day as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Johor Chief, Mazlan Bujang has announced his new state leadership lineup which interestingly does not include current Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

In a statement today, Mazlan announced that Senator Nasir Hashim would maintain as deputy chief, while Mohd Solihan Badri, PPBM Ledang division chief has been appointed as the state secretary.

Larkin assemblyman Mohd Izhar Ahmad was appointed treasurer, while Pulai division chief Ya’cob Atan as information chief.

The reshuffling comes after Datuk Osman Sapian resigned from his positions as state chief and Mentri Besar in April this year.

Osman’s resignation saw the appointment of Dr Sahruddin who obtained support from all 26 state PPBM division heads to be the next Johor MB.

Other appointments announced by Mazlan today includes the appointment of Uzzair Ismail, Sekijang division chief as media director.

Mazlan also thanked PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for entrusting him with the role, and pledged to steer Johor’s PPBM on the right track.

Wishes of thanks were also afforded towards former chief Osman and the entire leadership from Mazlan for their services to the party.

“I pray the newly appointed lineup of officers will be able to carry out their duties and responsibilities they were entrusted with to the best of their abilities for the importance of the party and country,” he said.