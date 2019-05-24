IGP to Jho Low: Don’t worry, police will protect you if you come back

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador says he can guarantee the safety of Jho Low and his family if fugitive businessman returns to the country. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Inspector-General of police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today urged Low Taek Jho better known as Jho Low to return to the country, saying he can guarantee the safety of the fugitive businessman and his family.

Abdul Hamid said Jho Low should return to Malaysia to assist ongoing investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) since he has claimed innocence.

“I encourage them (Jho Low and his accomplices) to come back; don't waste our time, for they can't run forever,” he told reporters during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

“We have laws (in this country), so return. Do not only issue statements remotely through lawyers, denying this and that.

“Why does he himself not return here? I give my assurance of safety for his family and himself. Come back and face the law,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said while the investigations into the 1MDB scandal was ongoing, his main focus was to bring Jho Low and his six right-hand men out from hiding.

When asked if it would be possible for police to smuggle Jho Low, who is believed to be hiding in China, out of the country, Abdul Hamid said: “That is James Bond country.”

“We can invoke Amla (Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001) and seek assistance.

“But doing James Bond style by breaking the law of that country doesn't augur well with our approach.

“We are not going to do that. We are going to do it the proper, legal and transparent way,” he added.

On Wednesday, Abdul Hamid had said that police have obtained new leads of Jho Low's whereabouts and said police would do their best to bring him back home to assist investigations.

Jho Low, who has been identified by investigators from Malaysia and the United States as the main character in the 1MDB scandal.

Last December, Low was charged in absentia with five money-laundering charges for transferring US$1.03 billion (RM4.21 billion) into Good Star Ltd's accounts between September 30, 2009, and October 25, 2011.