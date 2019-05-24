Construction for Kedah Tamil school back on track after nearly two years

The government-aided SJKT Changlun was founded in 1947 with only 30 students then and until 1968, had one teacher in service. ― Picture via Facebook/SJKT Changlun

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 ― Work to build a new building to house a vernacular Tamil primary school in Changlun, Kedah is expected to restart soon after a near two-year delay.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching announced today that the SJKT Changlun has been granted a certificate of completion and compliance (CCC) from the Kubang Pasu District Council on May 22.

“The MoE will take steps to ensure the new building fulfils all the contract terms so that a Certificate of Practical Completion or CPC can be given to the contractor.

“The MoE will also make the necessary preparation to ensure the school can start operating at the new building soonest possible,” she said in the Bahasa Malaysia statement, using the acronym for her ministry.

Teo also thanked the Kedah state executive in charge of state Indian affairs, unity, consumer affairs and cooperatives R. Summugam for assisting the ministry.

The government-aided SJKT Changlun was founded in 1947 with only 30 students then and until 1968, had one teacher in service, according to information on its Facebook page.