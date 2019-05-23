Sombre atmosphere at Istana Abu Bakar as Sultan Ahmad Shah lies in state

Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar lies in state at Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan May 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, May 23 — A gloomy atmosphere shrouded the Istana Abu Bakar stateroom here as the remains of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar were brought in and placed at the centre of the hall.

The hearse carrying the remains of Sultan Ahmad Shah was carried into the hall at 9.20pm by Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) members followed by 18 military escorts.

Also present in the stateroom were the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Sultan Ahmad Shah’s sons Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman and Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Abdul Fadh Mu’adzam Shah and Sultanah Kalsom.

About 200 people comprising members of the royal family, dignitaries and Pahang state leaders later performed the funeral prayers in the hall led by Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman.

Members of the public were seen entering the hall at 10.30pm, to pay their last respects to the late ruler who was the fifth Sultan of Pahang.

The people who came in groups took turns to enter the hall as verses from the Quran were being recited by over 100 tahfiz students from around Kuantan and Pekan.

Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) Kuala Lumpur at 8.50am yesterday.

The hearse carrying Sultan Ahmad Shah’s remains which was flown on a special aircraft arrived at the Istana Abu Bakar at 7.25pm escorted by seven police outriders.

Tunku Azizah also accompanied the hearse from the Istana Negara to istana Abu Bakar. — Bernama