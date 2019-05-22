Melaka, N. Sembilan, Terengganu convey condolences to King, Pahang royal family

The remains of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah at the Balairung Seri, Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan May 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, May 22 — Melaka state government has expressed its condolences to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Pahang royal family over the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah today.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said it was a great loss because Sultan Ahmad Shah had always been the people’s ruler whose main concern was the wellbeing of the people.

“He was a very kind ruler and regularly visited the Orang Asli settlements and others in need. May Allah bless his soul,” he told a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Meanwhile, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also conveyed his condolences to the Pahang royal family over the passing of Sultan Ahmad Shah.

“Deepest condolences from the state government and all the people of Negeri Sembilan to the Pahang royal family over the passing Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar, this morning.

Sultan Ahmad Shah’s demise was a great loss not only to Pahang but to all Malaysians because the people have all lost a ruler whose main concern was the wellbeing of the people, he told a press conference at the state exco meeting here today.

Aminuddin said the late Sultan Ahmad Shah had played a great role in the country’s history during his reign as the fifth Sultan of Pahang and as the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Elsewhere, Terengganu Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also expressed his condolences via his official Facebook account.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the Pahang royal family over the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah this morning.

“May his soul be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” he wrote. — Bernama