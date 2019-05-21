Man held in connection with stabbing of 10-year-old girl in Kajang

In the incident at 5am on Saturday, the victim was injured after being stabbed on her chest and stomach while sleeping in her room. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Police have detained a man to facilitate investigations into a case where a 10-year-old girl was stabbed at her home in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang on Saturday.

The 40-year-old man was detained near Batu 9, Cheras at 3.30am on Sunday, and has been remanded for six days until May 24, Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof told Bernama today.

In the incident at 5am on Saturday, the victim was injured after being stabbed on her chest and stomach while sleeping in her room. She was sent to Hospital Kajang for treatment.

Ahmad Dzaffir said there were witnesses who saw the suspect in a drunken state before the incident, besides a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording showed the man hanging around on the sidewalk of a shop near the scene.

The man was able to enter the victim’s house, located on the third floor when the main door of the house was not locked, he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said investigations showed the suspect lost control in his drunken state and stabbed the girl when she screamed on seeing him in her room.

“During the incident, the girl’s father, 48, was sleeping in his room in the house, and was only alerted after hearing his daughter screaming.

“The suspect escaped abandoning his motorbike in front of a shop near the house,” said Ahmad Dzaffir.

“Police found a knife believed to have been used by the suspect in the incident and a bottle of liquor,” he said. — Bernama