Islamic foundation Yapeim suspends D-G pending probe into anti-Pakatan video threats

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) has suspended its director-general Datuk Abibullah Samsuddin as it investigates allegations he threatened certain staff who were pro-Pakatan Harapan (PH) before GE14.

Yapeim chairman Datuk Mohd Daud Bakar said that the foundation has set up an internal investigation committee to look into accusations against Abibullah.

“During the suspension period, the investigation committee will call him in to give his statement and assist the investigation over the accusations.

“During that time, Parihah Hassan, a senior Yapeim director, will take over the duties of director-general. She is a senior director from Yapeim’s Strategic Management Department and is an International Islamic University Graduate who holds a degree in accounting,” Mohd Daud said in a statement today.

Abibullah is accused of coercing Yapeim staff against voting for the then Opposition coalition during the May 9 general election.

A video was found during an internal probe and external audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers Malaysia in which Abibullah was allegedly heard threatening staff that he would inspect their votes one by one.

He said those who voted for PH were not qualified to work for Yapeim and that they should work for DAP.