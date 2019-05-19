MB: Pahang wants federal govt to reconsider oil royalty payment to state

Wan Rosdy said a letter on the matter would be sent soon and the state would leave it to the federal government to decide on the amount. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, May 19 — The Pahang government wants the federal government to re-consider the payment of oil royalty or “wang ihsan” (compassionate money) to the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said a letter on the matter would be sent soon and the state would leave it to the federal government to decide on the amount.

“The matter had been announced by the previous government. Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced royalty of RM100 million to the state government.

“Today, I’m bringing up the matter again for consideration by the federal government,” he told reporters after attending the “Sentuhan Kasih Ramadan” programme hosted by Petronas Foundation here last night.

A total of 161 students from the less affordable families from 24 schools in the district were feted at the programme. Also present were Petronas general manager (west coast), Datuk Wan Mohd Hasnan Abdullah. — Bernama