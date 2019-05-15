New IGP says impromptu visits at police stations to check on men’s welfare, build case for IPCMC

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Newly-appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador explained that he made unannounced visits to several police stations and headquarters recently to assess the welfare of his front-line personnel.

The visits allowed him to evaluate for himself how police personnel on the ground were faring and to see how he could improve conditions for them, he said, adding that he meant to make these unscheduled visits a habit

“The visits were not planned. I will take the opportunity, day or night, to go down to as many police establishments as I can.

“If I happen to be around a specific area and there is a police station or police headquarters, I will take the opportunity to drop by.

“Not only police stations, but also police brigades, so I can see for myself what's happening on the ground and communicate with my men,” he said after the handover ceremony for deputy inspector-general of police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

Mazlan replaced Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, who retired on March 17.

Hamid said the visits allowed him to get unfiltered feedback and complaints from personnel, such as over the condition of their barracks.

These also allowed him to tell them about policies affecting the force.

“That’s why I told them this is what the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) is all about.

“I need the ammunition to convince the government that PDRM need a little extra budget to repair ageing police barracks and improve the conditions for my men on the ground,” he said, using the Royal Malaysia Police’s Malay initials.

Pictures of Hamid's impromptu visits made rounds on social media in recent days, drawing praise for his efforts to visit his front-liners.

Among the areas he has visited include police stations in Taman Melawati, Ampang, Damansara Utama and Bidor in Perak.

Hamid, who took office barely two weeks ago, has gained prominence through such efforts and for announcing the force’s agreement to the IPCMC after years of resistance.

His predecessor, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, was among former police chiefs who rejected the commission.

On Monday, Hamid also revealed that the police had apprehended four men who were planning terror attacks and assassinations in Malaysia in the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

They comprised two from the Rohingya ethnic group, one Indonesian, and one Malaysian.

The suspects admitted to being part of an Islamic State (IS) cell, and were planning revenge attacks on non-Muslims for the death of firemen Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Yesterday Hamid also told Malay Mail that he has ordered two separate but complementary investigations into several officers suspected of extorting money from a civilian.

Several officers have been detained for investigation after one of them was recorded telling the alleged victim to retract a report alleging assault by several police personnel who had stopped him on a road.

Malay Mail was tipped off about the alleged extortion by law enforcers.

The alleged victim had identified himself as a school teacher and claimed the rogue policemen he met had extorted RM8,550 from him. He subsequently filed a police complaint on the matter.

Born on August 7, 1958, in Kuala Lumpur, Abdul Hamid has held several positions throughout his 42-year career in the police force.

These include as Gombak deputy police chief, Selangor Special Branch chief, deputy director of the External Intelligence division, Special Branch deputy director I, and since May 23 last year as Special Branch director.

Abdul Hamid was transferred to the Prime Minister's Department in 2015 during a crackdown on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations by the Barisan Nasional administration but never turned up at his new posting.

Ten days later, Abdul Hamid publicly announced that he had been removed from his police post due to his insistence on investigating the 1MDB scandal.

He was reappointed to the Special Branch after Pakatan Harapan defeated BN in last year’s general election.