IGP: 867 reports made against preacher Zamri Vinoth over Hindu slur

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The number of police reports against controversial preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu for denigrating Hinduism has now risen to 867, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said the number was current as of 8am today.

“Investigation proceedings have already begun and he will be called in for questioning, if and when the need arises,” Fuzi said after officiating the new Brickfields district police headquarters along Jalan Travers.

Muhammad Zamri, a disciple of Islamic televangelist Dr Zakir Naik, was recorded allegedly insulting Hinduism during a religious lecture. A Kelantanese organisation called Info Sunnah released the video on social media.

The preacher was arrested early yesterday morning in Kangar, Perlis, and is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for disrupting harmony and transmitting offensive communications

It is understood Zamri, a Muslim convert, was picked up by the Perlis division of the Criminal Investigation Department’s serious crime unit.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid reportedly said the case is being handled by police in Wangsa Maju.