Amirudin: No more death benefit payments for Selangor citizens

KUALA SELANGOR, April 26 — The Selangor state government has decided that it will discontinue the ‘wang khairat kematian’ or death benefit payments for its citizens as it will be introducing the Skim Mesra Usia Emas (SMUE), a scheme for senior citizens, on April 30.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, said that there would be no payments made upon the death of anyone aged 60 years or above (senior) from the state, adding however, that the SMUE was meant for seniors to enjoy benefits while they were living.

”The state government wants senior citizens to appreciate and enjoy state revenue while they are still alive,” he told reporters after attending the Jelajah Maju Bersama Menteri Besar Selangor, in the Kuala Selangor district here today.

Amirudin said that seniors who wanted to enjoy SMUE benefits must be registered.

“SMUE’s annual Jom Shopping vouchers amounting to RM100 would enable seniors to buy essential items ahead of the festive season,” he added

Under the scheme, the state government expected more than 200,000 senior citizens in Selangor to enjoy the benefits while they were living, he reiterated.

Amirudin said that the state government would be allocating RM20 million a year to ensure the smooth implementation of the (shopping) vouchers.

As for senior citizens who registered under the SMUE and who passed away before April 30, their next of kin could claim the death benefit payment amounting to RM2,500 before May 31 this year.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the state government would temporarily stop the Kasih Ibu Smart Selangor (KISS) and Skim Peduli Sihat (SPS) programmes for the purpose of updating the data of its recipients.

He said both programmes would be stopped for a month to obtain confirmation of the list of eligible recipients.

“Updates for the Kiss programme would be carried out from June 1 to July 1, while the SPS updates would be from May 1 to June 1.

“We want to ensure that only those eligible and in real need will benefit, and this is based on the verification process and through cross-checking against the list of the Cost of Living Allowance or e-Kasih System recipients,” he said. — Bernama