STAR bows out of Sandakan by-election, pledges support for PBS candidate

KOTA KINABALU, April 22 — Parti Solidariti TanahAirku (STAR) has decided not to contest in the coming by-election for the Sandakan parliamentary seat and will instead throw their support behind the candidate from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan confirmed this in a statement tonight, saying the decision was made after a series of discussions with its Gabungan Bersatu Sabah allies including PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

“I confirm that we won’t be contesting in the by-election so (as) to give way to our partner in Gabungan Bersatu, that is Parti Bersatu Sabah,” he said.

He said the party’s Tanjung Papat division chief Liew Wean Chee, who was announced earlier this month as the party’s candidate in the by-election, has been informed about the decision and has accepted it.

PBS had this morning announced its decision to contest by-election, after taking into consideration feedback from the grassroots in Sandakan.

Dr Maximus said the party was still screening its list of candidates which included internal as well as external personalities but have yet to decide on its most “winnable” candidate.

Nomination day for the by-election is this Saturday, April 27, with polling on May 11.

The by-election was called following the death of Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, who was Sabah DAP chairman, from a sudden heart attack on March 28.

So far, aside from DAP who will most likely be fielding Wong’s daughter Vivian, no other parties have announced their participation.

The Barisan Nasional coalition will decide tomorrow whether to field a candidate from MCA, while PAS and former component party Liberal Democratic Party have declined to contest.

The race is likely to see some independent candidates.