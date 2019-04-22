Malakoff says fire at Tanjung Bin energy power plant doesn’t affect operations

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Malakoff Corporation Bhd says a fire that occurred today at about 6am at the Tanjung Bin Energy Power Plant (TBE) in Pontian, Johor was an isolated incident which involves only the belt conveyor that carries coal to the power plant and does not affect the 1,000MW power plant itself.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (“Bomba”) was deployed on the scene and the fire was contained within one hour,” it said in a statement here today.

The situation is under control and all relevant authorities have been informed and an investigation is still on-going, it noted.

“The incident is not expected to affect the operations of TBE as it is currently undergoing a scheduled outage from March 30, 2019 to June 9, 2019. The fire incident did not affect the operations of the adjacent 2,100MW Tanjung Bin Power Plant,” it added. — Bernama