Radiation used in 5G technology not harmful, expert says

A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — Don’t freak out. The cellular radiation used in 5G technology is not harmful and is basically safe for humans, said an academician today.

Lecturer Chua Tien Han from Wireless Communication Centre of Universiti Teknologi Mara Kuala Lumpur said this was because the fifth-generation technology (5G) uses the lowest electromagnetic spectrum which ranges from 3 kHz (kilohertz) to 300 GHz (GigaHertz).

He, however, said the new level of mobile performance with ultra-high speeds and low latencies is looking at 26 GHz and 28 GHz, which have emerged as two of the most important bands in this range.

“The only impact, I think is the heating effect. But this thermal effect does not relate to any cancer or carcinogen,” he said on the sidelines of the “Digital Outlook Series 2019: Shaping the Digital Landscape” forum held in conjunction with the ongoing 5G Malaysia Showcase here today.

The aim of the showcase is to enlighten people on how 5G technology can impact and benefit their lives and will be open to the public for two days beginning tomorrow.

In his one-hour talk “Radio Frequency — EMF Are We Safe?”, Chua also addressed concerns on claims that very high frequency spectrum could pose adverse health effects to humans

He said current studies have shown that exposure to Radio Frequency Electromagnetic Field (RF-EMF) are within the recommended limits under the guidelines of the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).

“Many people do not seem to understand about radiation and think 5G gives cancer or even cause brain tumour. The 5G technology which falls under the category of non-ionising radiation as cell phones emit radiofrequency radiation (radio waves), he added.

Visible light, infrared, microwave, radio waves are examples of non-ionising radiation, while ultraviolet light, X-rays, gamma-rays are regarded as ionising. he said.

Meanwile, another speaker, Health Ministry Senior Assistant Director Nursharul Aman Johari suggested that the country should consider drawing up an Act, similar to Singapore’s Radiation Protection (Non-Ionising Radiation) Regulations in the future.

He said this was to monitor and protect those workers or individuals when working on instruments that include lasers and other light sources. — Bernama