Barred from Malaysia, vlogger Nas Daily invites fans to get down to Singapore... today

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Travel vlogger Nas Daily has invited his Malaysians fan to his meetup in Singapore Botanic Gardens this afternoon with less than 24 hours to spare.

In a Facebook post last night, Nas whose real name is Nusseir Yassin, said those who can come has the chance to appear in his videos.

“I didn’t really make many Malaysia videos because I can’t come visit — but I always see Malaysia in the top list of four countries watching my videos.

“So I know you guys follow, which makes me happy,” he said.

Nas is an Israeli of Arab descent. Holder of Israeli passports are barred from entering Malaysia.

The post has since received 27,000 reactions and 3,600 comments.

However, some of his Malaysian fans commented on the Facebook post that with such short notice, it is unlikely any Malaysian will attend except those staying in Johor that borders Singapore.

It takes two to three hours to reach Singapore from East Malaysia, by flight. Even a drive from Kuala Lumpur would take roughly four hours.

“Tak sempat la Nas. Kau pun bagitau last minute,” said user Faisal Nazrin in Malay, one of the top rated comments. “But if you give like a week-notice, you might get a larger crowd of Malaysians to attend.”

“Dear Nas, since you posted it 10 minute ago some of people can’t go to Singapore except those who are living in Southern Malaysia. Maybe if you announce earlier, some will make it from our city centre,” added user Hafiz Nizar last night.

In September last year, Nas had riled Malaysians up after making insinuations about Malaysian drivers in his video.

Nas had announced in March that he will be moving to Singapore, along with his girlfriend and their video production firm.