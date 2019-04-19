Water disruption in Klang Valley starting April 24

Santiago said water supply would be restored in stages after the upgrading works are completed and the LRA SSP2 operation resumes. — Picture Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — Water disruption is expected to last up to 86 hours in Klang, Shah Alam, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor following upgrading of electrical supply system at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP2) from April 24.

National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago said the upgrading works by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) was urgently needed to prevent damage or risk of electrical system failure to avoid unplanned water disruptions.

“The upgrading works will be from 9am to 11pm which will be for 14 hours and this will stop the LRA SSP2 from operating.

“With the shutdown of LRA SSP2, water supply will be disrupted for up to 86 hours depending on the consumers’ location. As such 620,835 account holders or 4,143,465 consumers will be affected in 577 areas,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Santiago said Air Selangor would take the necessary measures to minimise the impact and shorten the disruption period.

“Among steps to be taken are providing water tankers, static tanks, public taps, water refilling stations and distribution of bottled drinking water as well as ensuring that water supply is provided to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and so forth,” he said.

He said water supply would be restored in stages after the upgrading works are completed and the LRA SSP2 operation resumes.

“Air Selangor expects that almost 50 per cent of the affected areas will start receiving water supply again within 24 hours,” he said.

He said consumers are advised to keep adequate supply of water, use water wisely to cope with the disruption and to avoid wastage. — Bernama