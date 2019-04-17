Malaysia Airlines: Viral post on add-on baggage fees fake

A member of ground crew works on a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 25, 2014. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysian Airlines today said that a list of rates for its add-on baggage viralled on social media is incorrect.

Malaysia Airlines in a statement to Bernama yesterday said that their extra baggage (prepaid) rates were still bench marked with the industry and competitive with what was being offered by other carriers.

"There are two types of baggage rates, one is for extra baggage (prepaid) and the other for excess baggage. For excess baggage which is paid upon check-in at the airport, the rates remain the same.

“The rate for extra baggage (prepaid) is dynamic depending on the sector, promotions, demand etc. Passengers will, however, be able to view the rates via “manage my booking” or during booking flow,” Malaysia Airlines said in the statement.

The statement advised passengers to click on to the link to view the valid structure.

Beginning April 8, 2019, passengers travelling within Malaysia on Malaysia Airlines economy class are able to select a combination of bundled fares and services.

These come with accompanying privileges which include baggage allowances as well other options, allowing passengers to pay what they need. — Bernama