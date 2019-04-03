AG: Najib used SRC International money to renovate homes, finance BN parties

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak used cheques issued from his AmPrivate banking account to pay for home renovation projects in addition to contributions to other Barisan Nasional parties, Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas said today.

In detailing the charges over money laundering against the former prime minister, Thomas also pointed out that Najib’s credit card was charged US$130,625 (nearly RM533,000) at a designer label Chanel store in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Evidence will also establish that in December 2014, the Accused’s credit card was charged US$130,625 for expenses made at Chanel, an exclusive fashion store in Honolulu,” said Thomas in his opening speech.

“Evidence will establish that the personal cheques were issued for, among others, payment for renovation works carried out at the Accused’s residence at No.11 Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, the Accused’s residence in Pekan, Pahang and cheques issued to various Barisan Nasional component political parties.”

Sources had previously divulged those spendings in separate reports by US financial daily Wall Street Journal and local paper New Straits Times.

He had earlier said that Najib had issued a total of 15 personal cheques from his AmPrivate banking account totalling an approximate sum of RM10,776,514, following several tranches totalling RM42 million into the account.

