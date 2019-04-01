UDA Holdings assists 21 families affected by Tanjung Tokong waterspout

The waterspout appeared following a heavy downpour just before noon. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) through its subsidiary UDA Land North Sdn Bhd said it has provided assistance to 21 families living in Phase 1 of UDA low-cost housing at Tanjong Tokong, Penang who were affected by a massive waterspout earlier today.

UDA Group’s corporate communications department in a statement said it has helped to relocate the affected families to two community halls belonging to a resident association in the area.

“UDA group contractors are working to repair the affected houses immediately.

“We are concerned with all the needs of the affected families and we will continue to help them from time to time,” the group said.

The waterspout appeared following a heavy downpour just before noon.

At least 15 kampung houses in Jalan Tanjung Tokong Lama, here, were also severely damaged by the massive waterspout.

Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were deployed to the scene to monitor the situation.

This is not the first time a waterspout has been spotted in Penang.

A similar phenomenon occurred near the Penang Bridge in April and October 2017.