Rural Sarawak town plans to turn wild crocodiles into tourist attraction

KUCHING, March 31 — The rural town of Spaoh in Betong Division will soon have crocodiles in their natural habitat in Paku River as a tourist attraction, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

He believed that the reptiles will attract curious visitors, especially those from outside Spaoh and the state.

“Visitors can see them at their feeding times which we hope to schedule in our tourism plan here,” said Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban State Assemblyman.

Uggah said many crocodiles had been sighted in the river which is also teeming with freshwater prawns.

“I have in mind a plan where people can feed crocodiles or watch feeding crocodiles at certain time from the Spaoh waterfront.

“I believe this will be an attraction and which can generate income to the local community,” he said after visiting the on-going construction of the RM4.9 million Spaoh Riverfront project fronting the Paku River.

The waterfront project is expected to be ready in 18 months from the date of construction in January this year.

The project will comprise a promenade, gazebo and a playground among others.

It is part of a development project package worth more than RM30 million allocated to Spaoh this year.

Other components of the package include a new sub district office, a sports complex, a bridge and a telecommunication tower.