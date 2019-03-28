You can ride bamboo cars, Redzuan tells critics of flying car project

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters in Parliament Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Naysayers of the government’s ambition to pursue flying vehicle technology can choose to remain left behind, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said today.

While acknowledging the criticism as a norm, Redzuan said the flying car project is part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s mission to focus on human capital development.

“They can choose whether they want to stay behind, [or] be in a state of denial.

“They [can choose] to stay under bamboo, it’s okay. They can ride bamboo cars too, it’s okay,” he quipped when met by reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

Redzuan said Putrajaya is focusing on spreading knowledge as part of human capital development, in order not to be left behind.

The Alor Gajah MP said many Malaysian youths have advanced and are now on par with global standards.

“The youths in Malaysia are equal to inventors and researchers at the international level.

“We don’t want some of these people to be left behind,” he said.

Earlier in Dewan Rakyat, Redzuan had in his winding-up of the Royal address defended the flying car project, which was made fun of by Opposition MPs

Umno’s Parit Sulong MP Datuk Noraini Ahmad quipped that she was impressed and lauded the minister’s efforts in developing the air mobility industry but asked if it would it be 100 per cent a private initiative.

“Perhaps the minister can cooperate with the Primary Industries ministry in using bamboo planted by the latter,” she said sarcastically, adding that it is not impossible for bamboo to be used in the air mobility industry.

Redzuan said his ministry welcomed the proposal of technology, and said that it would require a thorough research along with prototypes.

“So we can make the exhaust [pipe] of the flying car made of bamboo?” Noraini responded with a laugh.

The scale model of a flying vehicle prototype was unveiled at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 (LIMA19) exhibition, yesterday.

Social media was abuzz over the revelation of the Vector, which was reported as a drone-based air mobility solution developed by private company Aerodyne Group.