Shafie: Late Sandakan MP Stephen Wong a true Sabahan fighter

Wong, 64, was Sabah DAP chairman and the federal lawmaker for Sandakan. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — The late Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt was a true Sabahan who fought for state rights relentlessly throughout his career, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said today.

Shafiel said Wong’s sudden death today was a big loss for the state and for him personally.

“I have lost a friend and the state has lost a dedicated leader. He was very committed towards his responsibility. He’s a true Sabahan, a fighter who has fought hard for the people and the state,” said Shafie when met by reporters at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here.

“It’s a sad day. Today I lost a dear friend. He is my old friend in this struggle, even before we formed the government, we worked together at many stages. He was a people-oriented minister who was hardworking,” he said, while expressing his condolences to Wong’s family.

Shafie said that he was told Wong was suffering chest pains after a morning hike, although he said he was not aware whether the 64-year-old had pre-existing heart conditions.

Wong was rushed to the hospital after a work-related morning hike in Putatan this morning at about 9am. The hospital ruled his death due to a heart attack.

His death came as a shock to everyone who knew him.

Wong was also Sabah health and public wellbeing minister and Sabah DAP chairman.

Sabah DAP vice chairman Datuk Frankie Poon was one of Wong’s colleagues and close friends who was shocked by his death.

“It’s not easy to accept the shocking news. I was with him yesterday, so what has happened this morning was a shock to everyone in the DAP family.

“For as long as I’ve known him, he’s really a true Sabahan, who has fight [sic] for State rights. We want to honour him as best as possible in his passing. We will have a meeting tonight and pay him our last respects,” said Poon.

Wong’s protégé and close aide Ginger Phoong said that he had bailed on a work trip to Kuala Lumpur when he heard the news of his mentor and boss’s death.

“He’s a fighter, my mentor and my family, a fatherly figure to me and he taught me a lot of things. I really appreciate all the things he had taught me,” said the Luyang assemblyman, noticeably emotional during the interview and wiping away his tears.

“I hope Sabahans will remember him as a fighter for Sabah and all the good things he’s done. He cares very much about Sabah and Sandakan, even though he puts up a fearless front. I hope Sabahans will remember him,” said Phoong, adding that he was in the midst of preparing a speech for a constitutional amendment to be tabled in Parliament in two weeks.

He urged DAP supporters to remain calm while mourning the loss.

Also at the hospital today was Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew, Warisan vice-president and Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Junz Wong and Sabah DAP women leader Jannie Lasimbang, among others.

Wong leaves behind his wife, three daughters and a son, as well as two grandchildren.

Details of his funeral have yet to be released.