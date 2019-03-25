IGP: Police to follow new SOP when dealing with autistic suspects

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun addresses the 212th Police Day Parade at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) now have a standard operating procedure (SOP) to tackle cases involving autistic individuals, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said the initiative was taken after the police received various reactions when handling a case involving a youth who suffered from autism in Selangor last year.

“In order to overcome such problems and that it does not recur, I have directed a committee to be set up...for cases involving autistic children in future, the SOP must be complied with.

“The Autism Centre will also be set up in Pulapol (Police Training Centre) here...we will also set up another centre at the Cheras PDRM College,” he told a press conference after the 212th Police Day Anniversary Memorial Parade 2012 at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) Kuala Lumpur, today.

In addition, he said 484 autistic children of police families would also be given attention.

Earlier, a book on Autism Guideline was launched by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama