Johor police looking for Singaporean company director over Pasir Gudang chemical dumping

JOHOR BARU, March 24 — Police are looking for a Singaporean company director to assist into the ongoing investigations into the toxic waste disposal at Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang.

“The Singaporean man has been identified as a 30-year-old company director and we are awaiting feedback from our Singaporean counterparts,” said Mohd Khalil during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohd Khalil said that before this, police have detained a total of 11 male suspects to assist in investigations involving the illegal dumping of toxic waste in Sungai Kim Kim that saw three suspects charged in court today.

“A total of eight individuals have been released on police bail after investigations revealed that they were not involved in the case.

“The most important thing is that we have managed to apprehend three important suspects in this case,” he said.

Mohd Khalil, who has been personally leading investigations developments into the Sungai Kim Kim toxic fume incident, also urged the public, especially netizens, to be patient as the police were trying their best solve the case.

He said that there has been developments in the case and urged the public to give police space to conduct their investigations.

“There have been certain individuals that have alleged that police probe into the case is just a wayang (diversion) for the public.

“I would like to remind those critics to be fair as police work is based on proper facts,” said Mohd Khalil.

It was reported that more than 4,000 people have been affected and 111 schools closed following the chemical waste incident at the river on March 7.

Earlier in the Sessions Court here, two directors and a lorry driver of a used tyre-processing company were charged with being involved in the chemical dumping into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang.

The three accused are Singaporean Wang Jin Chao, 34, and Malaysians Yap Yoke Liang, 36, and lorry driver N. Maridass, 35.

According to the charge sheet, Maridass was accused of illegally disposing of chemicals into Sungai Kim Kim on March 7. Both Wang and Yap are accused of conspiring with Maridass.