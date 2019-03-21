Najib denies holding ‘Bossku’ meet-and-greet in Ar-Rahman Mosque

Najib points to a car emblazoned with his ‘Bossku’ social media persona. — Picture via Facebook/NajibRazak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has clarified that he did not have any intention of holding a meet-and-greet session at Ar-Rahman Mosque tomorrow for his supporters in Universiti Malaya.

Reacting to a picture to plug the event called, “Sembang Santai Bossku with UM students”, he said that while he had planned to perform Friday prayers at the mosque, there was never any plan to hold a talk there.

“All this while, I have never given a ceramah or have meet-and-greet sessions in a mosque because we respect the house of Allah and will not abuse it,” the former prime minister said on his Facebook page, adding that the so-called event was only meant to be a visit.

However, Najib said as the matter has been reported by the media, he was made to understand by his supporters in the university that they were planning to hold their event at a cafe near the mosque after prayers.

“Maybe it is a blessing in disguise as some are trying to create a misunderstanding, as though I use the mosque for ‘sembang santai’ (meet-and-greet) programmes,” he said.

The management of the Ar-Rahman Mosque in Universiti Malaya lodged a police report over the purported event tomorrow to protect itself in case of any untoward incidents, MalaysiaKini reported.

Najib’s social media persona “Bossku” has become a viral sensation, especially among millennials.