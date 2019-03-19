Opposition MPs walk out from Dewan Rakyat after Noh Omar suspended

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (centre) and other opposition MPs stage a walkout from the Dewan Rakyat March 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 18 — About 20 Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Dewan Rakyat this morning, saying they would not return as long as Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming chairs the proceedings in the Lower House of Parliament.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS lawmakers had done so in protest over Nga’s ruling earlier to suspend Tanjung Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar for three days effective immediately.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the MPs will discuss if they will table a motion against Nga, accusing the latter of misusing his power.

“We urge the deputy speaker to retract the ruling as the issue raised had nothing to do with sitting.

“It is misuse of power as as he could not suspend Tanjung Karang for an issue that had taken place outside of the Dewan Rakyat,” Ismail told reporters outside the House, referring to a statement made by Nga on the Umno-PAS union that prompted Noh to ask the deputy speaker for a clarification yesterday.

Nga suspended Noh after the latter branded him unfit to sit as deputy speaker.

