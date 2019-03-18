Water cuts to hit Petaling

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Several areas in Petaling will experience water supply disruptions in stages after a power cut in Seri Kembangan, Syabas said today.
The water utility said the energy supply disruption in the Selangor district had caused several pump houses in the vicinity to stop operating.
“Customers’ cooperation and patience during this unscheduled supply interruption period is greatly appreciated and we are taking all efforts to expedite supply recovery.
“Kindly refer to ‘Air Selangor’ smart phone app and www.syabas.com.my for list of affected areas and latest status which will be updated from time to time,” said Syabas.