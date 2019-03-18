Water cuts to hit Petaling

A Syabas water tanker is pictured at Lembah Jaya, Ampang March 6, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Several areas in Petaling will experience water supply disruptions in stages after a power cut in Seri Kembangan, Syabas said today.

The water utility said the energy supply disruption in the Selangor district had caused several pump houses in the vicinity to stop operating.

“Customers’ cooperation and patience during this unscheduled supply interruption period is greatly appreciated and we are taking all efforts to expedite supply recovery.