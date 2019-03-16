Johor royal couple expresses gratitude to Sungai Kim Kim security and medical personnel

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah have expressed their gratitude to the fire brigade and police personnel as well as medical staff involved in the operation to contain the chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang. — Picture via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook

JOHOR BARU, March 16 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, and the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, have expressed their gratitude to the fire brigade and police personnel as well as medical staff involved in the operation to contain the chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang.

Sultan Ibrahim wrote on his Facebook page today that he and the Permaisuri of Johor appreciated the commitment and dedication of all the teams in carrying out their tasks diligently.

The royal couple also presented several chemical protection suits, dual-filter half-faced breathing apparatus as well as other items for firemen involved in cleaning up the chemical waste.

“Truly appreciate the commitment shown by the medical team in continuously providing treatment to victims suffering from various symptoms due to having inhaled the chemical gases,” the Sultan told the Royal Press Office (RPO) and which was uploaded to his Facebook page.

The RPO is the Johor royal family’s official media and communication office.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah also expressed their gratitude to the Johor Corporation, KFC, Bank Muamalat, Nestle Foods and Iskandar Investment Berhad for their contributions towards the cause. — Bernama