SPM scores inch up for 2018

Datuk Amin Senin holds up a copy of the SPM result analysis report at the Ministry of Education in Putrajaya March 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Students performed better in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination last year compared to the previous cohort, the Education director-general disclosed today.

Datuk Amin Senin said the national grade point average improved to 4.89 from 4.90 the previous year, with a smaller figure indicating better results.

“Our marginal increase in performance is also considered normal for a public exam which is also offered through non-criteria ways,” he said referring candidates not enrolled in public schools.

Amin said the improvement was likely attributable to the inclusion of more questions using the High-Level Thinking Skills (KBAT) format.

“These questions test the students on four main characteristics; their inventive and analytical thinking skills, before needing them to evaluate and then apply the information in their answers,” he said.

