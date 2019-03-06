‘Upin and Ipin’ ambassadors of love, says Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik (second, right) at premiere of 3D animation film ‘Upin and Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris’ at GSC Mid Valley in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2019. ¬— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The animation characters of “Upin” and “Ipin” have been made ambassadors of love for their display of love and harmony among Malaysians.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the elements of respect and love for one another among Malaysia’s multi-racial community were featured in the characters played by Upin and Ipin.

“The character Upin and Ipin portrays a plural society that respect one another, and this is what we want to bring in our society.

“This animation also plays a role in promoting harmony, the plural society and love that exist among the people in the country,” he told reporters after opening the night gala of 3D animation film Upin and Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris at GSC Mid Valley here.

Maszlee said the film, produced by Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd, would be brought to the international market, like United Kingdom and Japan, to promote the work of Malaysians and the Malay language.

“We often see animation from Japan and Hollywood, with their songs on our children’s lips. So, we want to show Upin and Ipin to the outside world to introduce the Malay language to them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd managing director Burhanuddin Md Radzi said the 3D animation film UIKST, costing nearly RM20 million, would be screened in cinemas in the country beginning March 21.

“This film took five years, for research and technical production that is on par with international animated films,” he added.

UIKST is about the travel of Upin and Ipin to Inderaloka after finding a Malay kris, named “Keris Siamang Tunggal”, in a storeroom belonging to to Tok Dalang.

During the travel, they met folklore characters, such as Mat Jenin, Si Tanggang, Bawang Putih Bawang Merah and Pak Belalang.

The film will also be for screening in Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore. — Bernama