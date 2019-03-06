Seven Brunei nationals nabbed in joint graft bust

A spokesman for the state MACC said the seven have been handed over to BACA for further investigation. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 6 — A joint operation by the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Brunei Anti-Corruption Agency (BACA) in Limbang, Sarawak, and Kampung Limau Manis and Kuala Lurah, Brunei, resulted in the arrests of seven Brunei nationals suspected diesel smuggling.

A spokesman for the state MACC said the seven have been handed over to BACA for further investigation.

He said the two agencies raided the premises used to store and hide 57,000 litres of diesel valued at RM126,004.

He said the operation, with the cooperation of the state Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, also resulted in the seizure of tools including pumps valued at RM9,600, and seven Brunei-registered vehicles from the premises.

“The premises in Limbang and Brunei are found to be unlicensed to store the diesel,” the spokesman said in a statement.

He said investigations are being investigated by MACC under MACC Act 2009 and by BACA under Anti-Corruption Act of Brunei.