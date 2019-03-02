Mohd Redzuan: Flying car not for sale to general public

Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks to reporters at Menara Usahawan in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR GAJAH, March 2 — The flying car to be developed by Malaysia is targeted at transport services companies or related services and is not for sale to the general public.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the ministry had received a lot of positive response on the car, especially from international companies, including those involved in development and prototyping.

“Currently, there are many parties showing interest in the development of the flying car, including Grab, which is proposing to use the car for taxi services,” he told reporters after officiating the 2019 Durian Tunggal Entrepreneur Carnival here today.

Asked to comment on the negative response received after the initial announcement of the flying car, Mohd Redzuan said commercial sales to the public was not the goal, despite the common assumption by many people.

Last Tuesday, Bernama reported Mohd Redzuan as saying Malaysia’s first flying car was being developed using local technology and the prototype would be unveiled this year.

He added that the development of the car would attract foreign investment and create more job opportunities, particularly in the engineering sector. — Bernama