Tok Mat says too many ‘penumpang’ as ministers in Parliament

Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Mohamad Hasan speaks during the Ceramah Perdana campaign at Bandar Sri Putra in Semenyih February 28, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 28 — Umno acting president said Malays are being made to feel like visitors in their own country as there are too many ‘penumpang’ in Parliament.

“This government is not looking out for Malays and Muslim rights. Right now the ‘big house’ is full of ‘penumpang’,” said Mohamad alluding to the many non-Malays as ministers in office.

“We’ve been made to feel like visitors in our own country. This is a spineless government. One that we should reject.”

Mohamad, along with PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Semenyih by-election candidate Zakaria Hanafi, were attending a mega ceramah at Bandar Bukit Mahkota where around 400 people attended.

Mohamad said that Malays are being made to feel uncomfortable and isolated in a country where Islam and Bahasa Melayu are the official language.

“Is this the Malaysia we want where our Lord Prophet Muhammad is being chastised?” Mohamad asked the crowd.

“They rebrand and rename policies like the toll rates being named congestion charges. BR1M is now BSH. Petrol prices keep going up and down and most of all they blame PAS for taking RM90 million from Umno.

“Where’s the proof? Even the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) can’t find any wrongdoings.

“This is why we must reject the PH government. It starts now and with your vote we can start the change.”

The Semenyih by-elections is on Saturday. BN’s Zakaria will be up against PH’s Mohammad Aiman Zainali, PSM’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and independent candidate Kuan Chee Keong.