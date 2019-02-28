Perlis mufti: PAS president Hadi a modest, pious man

Hadi and his party leaders were accused of accepting RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional prior to the general election. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin defended PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang over allegations of corruption today.

While he said he did not know if Hadi took money from Umno as alleged, Asri recounted a previous visit to the Islamist party president’s home that he said showed a simple life.

“[In] my experience going to his house once before, he lived most modestly. I saw there was piety in his life,” the mufti wrote on his Facebook page today.

“I feel everyone should be careful in making such allegations. We punish what is manifest. God knows all.”

Hadi and his party leaders were accused of accepting RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional prior to the general election.

He previously sued Sarawak Report’s Clare Rewcastle-Brown in London, UK, over the claim but discontinued his lawsuit this year.

Detractors have interpreted the withdrawal as indirect admission of the claim.