Agong attends 253rd meeting of Conference of Rulers

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attends the 253rd meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, attended the 253rd meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara on the second and final day today.

The King was accompanied by the Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, chaired the meeting, which began at about 10am.

All the Malay Rulers attended the meeting except for the Sultan of Terengganu.

Besides the King and the Sultan of Kedah, the other Malay Rulers who attended the meeting are the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar; Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Syed Putra Jamalullail, and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The Kelantan Ruler was represented by the Tengku Mahkota, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, and the Pahang Ruler, by the Tengku Muda, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The Yang Dipertuas Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak also attended the meeting.

The Malay Rulers were accompanied by the respective menteris besar and the Yang Dipertuas Negeri, by the respective chief ministers. ― Bernama